A man who was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival has been named as 21-year-old rapper and father-to-be Takayo Nembhard.

The 21-year-old rapper from Brixton - who used the name TKorStretch - was killed amid crowded scenes at the event on Monday.

His agent paid tribute to the “talented” rapper on Tuesday, adding that his child “will never meet his father”.

“He went to Carnival with his younger sister and friends to have a good time,” Chris Patrick, who represented Mr Nembhard, said.

“This is the worst possible ending for a talented kid.”

The 21-year-old had more than 300,000 plays on one of his songs on Spotify, and nearly 11,000 monthly listeners.

Mr Patrick said he had met Mr Nembhard two years ago, when the rapper, then 19, travelled down from Bristol with his father to visit his studio.

He said that meeting “took us on a journey” and said the artist was “close to greatness”.

Takayo Nembhard - rap name TKorStretch - has been named as the stabbing victim (Supplied)

“So it’s with a heavy heart that I bring the news that Takayo (TKorStretch) passed away last night. He came from Bristol to simply have a good time at the London carnival and this is the end result!” he posted.

He added: “My deepest condolences to TK’s Mother & Father his Brother, 2 Sisters, Girlfriend and child that will never meet his father!

“TK was a good kid, a good guy and what has happened breaks my heart.”

The Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation over the stabbing at the west London Carnival on Monday .

It said officers became aware of a stabbing under the Westway flyover in Ladbroke Grove at around 8pm.

“They were able to extract him through significant crowds in challenging circumstances to a waiting ambulance,” the force said.

“He was taken to a west London hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead.”

Dr Alison Heydari, the Met’s commander of local policing, said there were hundreds of people in the “immediate vicinity” when the stabbing took place.

Nearly a million people went to Adults Day at Notting Hill Carnival on Monday as the event returned for the first time since the Covid pandemic hit.

“I would urge anyone who saw anything, who has video footage or who has any other information that could assist officers, to come forward,” Dr Heydari said.

The Met is urging people to get in contact on 101 and providing reference 7478/29AUG to share any information. Alternatively, they can provide this anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.