Notting Hill Carnival opening pays tribute to victims of Grenfell Tower

Notting Hill Carnival has kicked off with its parade today (28 August) and those involved took the opportunity to remember the lives lost at nearby Grenfell Tower.

Wearing green t-shirts which read “Remembering Grenfell”, members of the Emancipated Run Crew joined, and survivor Zoe Dainton, addressed crowds.

“June the 14th of this year marked five years since the fire. Five years, still no justice, still no charges, not much change," she said.

“Here is a reminder to all those whose memories may have failed them. Our community is one of a kind."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.