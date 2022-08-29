Victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster were remembered at the official launch of the Notting Hill Carnival as the event returned to the streets of west London this weekend for the first time since 2019.

Dressed in bright green T-shirts with “Remembering Grenfell” emblazoned on the back, members of the Emancipated Run Crew joined the carnival parade from Great Western Road on Sunday morning in tribute to the 72 people who died in the blaze.

“We cannot allow the memory of Grenfell to be erased or forgotten,” Jules Stephenson, a member of the crew, said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.