Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Notting Hill Carnival: Police issue stop and search order after ‘serious stabbings’ near festival

The Section 60 order will remain in place until 1am on Tuesday morning

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 30 August 2022 00:12
Victims of Grenfell Tower disaster remembered as Notting Hill Carnival returns

The Metropolitan Police has issued a Section 60 stop and search order after a number of “serious stabbings” took place around Notting Hill Carnival.

The order, which the force issued at 9.24pm on Monday night, will last until 1am on Tuesday morning.

It comes after officers confirmed they had made 38 arrests by 7.30pm at the annual carnival on Sunday.

The alleged offences included drug possession, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon. There were 10 arrests for assault and two for sexual assault.

The Met also said that two people suffered injuries after footage emerged online showing several people standing and dancing on the top of a bus shelter before it collapsed.

Posting to the Metropolitan Police Events Twitter account on Monday night, officers said: A Section 60 order is in place within the Notting Hill Carnival footprint and borders.

“This commenced at 21:24 hours tonight until 01:00 hours [on] August 30.

“This is following a number of violent incidents and serious stabbings.

“Crowds remain within the footprint and wider areas.”

A Section 60 order is part of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act which allows officers to conduct stop and searches for “dangerous instruments and offensive weapons” without needing suspicion in the wake of major incidents.

The order can only be put in place for a specific period of time within a certain area if it is thought that there will be further violence in that area.

Similar orders were issued by the London force during Notting Hill Carnival celebrations in 2018 and 2019.

Revellers flocked to the streets of west London over the bank holiday to mark the return of the carnival after a two year hiatus brought on by the pandemic.

Speaking on Sunday, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was “really pleased carnival is back”, before later tweeting: “Biggest street party in Europe! And the vibes are immaculate.”

The two-day event was lined by a substantial police presence to prevent disorder.

The force announced on Sunday night that it had launched an investigation into the sudden death of an on-duty police horse at the carnival.

Officers said the animal collapsed at about 9pm on Sunday. Despite being given emergency care, it died at the scene.

Posting a statement to Twitter confirming the horse’s death, the Met said: “Officers form a very close bond with the animals they serve alongside.

“Our thoughts are with all our mounted branch colleagues tonight.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in