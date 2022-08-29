For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Metropolitan Police has issued a Section 60 stop and search order after a number of “serious stabbings” took place around Notting Hill Carnival.

The order, which the force issued at 9.24pm on Monday night, will last until 1am on Tuesday morning.

It comes after officers confirmed they had made 38 arrests by 7.30pm at the annual carnival on Sunday.

The alleged offences included drug possession, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon. There were 10 arrests for assault and two for sexual assault.

The Met also said that two people suffered injuries after footage emerged online showing several people standing and dancing on the top of a bus shelter before it collapsed.

Posting to the Metropolitan Police Events Twitter account on Monday night, officers said: A Section 60 order is in place within the Notting Hill Carnival footprint and borders.

“This commenced at 21:24 hours tonight until 01:00 hours [on] August 30.

“This is following a number of violent incidents and serious stabbings.

“Crowds remain within the footprint and wider areas.”

A Section 60 order is part of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act which allows officers to conduct stop and searches for “dangerous instruments and offensive weapons” without needing suspicion in the wake of major incidents.

The order can only be put in place for a specific period of time within a certain area if it is thought that there will be further violence in that area.

Similar orders were issued by the London force during Notting Hill Carnival celebrations in 2018 and 2019.

Revellers flocked to the streets of west London over the bank holiday to mark the return of the carnival after a two year hiatus brought on by the pandemic.

Speaking on Sunday, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was “really pleased carnival is back”, before later tweeting: “Biggest street party in Europe! And the vibes are immaculate.”

The two-day event was lined by a substantial police presence to prevent disorder.

The force announced on Sunday night that it had launched an investigation into the sudden death of an on-duty police horse at the carnival.

Officers said the animal collapsed at about 9pm on Sunday. Despite being given emergency care, it died at the scene.

Posting a statement to Twitter confirming the horse’s death, the Met said: “Officers form a very close bond with the animals they serve alongside.

“Our thoughts are with all our mounted branch colleagues tonight.”