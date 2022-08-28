The annual event of the Notting Hill Carnival has returned to London for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

More than 1 million people are expected to join the celebrations, eating at the food stands and taking part in street performances and activities that celebrate all cultural heritages.

The first carnival in London took place in 1958, when Trinidadian human rights activist Claudia Jones organised a gathering to bring together the community after a series of racially motivated attacks on West Indians in west London’s Notting Hill neighbourhood.

