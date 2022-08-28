Met probes death of on-duty police horse at Notting Hill Carnival

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into the sudden death of an on-duty police horse at the Notting Hill Carnival.

The force said the animal collapsed at about 9pm on Sunday. Despite being given emergency care, it died at the scene.

Officers said it was too early to determine the cause of death but promised to issue more information in due course.

Posting a statement to Twitter confirming the horse’s death, the Met said: “Officers form a very close bond with the animals they serve alongside.

“Our thoughts are with all our mounted branch colleagues tonight.”

It comes after officers confirmed they had made 38 arrests by 7.30pm at the annual carnival on Sunday.

The alleged offences included drug possession, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon. There were 10 arrests for assault and two for sexual assault.

The Met also said that two people suffered injuries after footage emerged online showing several people standing and dancing on the top of a bus shelter before it collapsed.

A large crowd was then heard gasping and exclaiming in shock as the group fell through the top of the shelter.

The force tweeted: “We are aware of a video showing a bus shelter collapsing in Ladbroke Grove area. Officers responded.

“Two people sustained minor injuries. They did not require further treatment.”

Notting Hill Carnival returned after a three-year break due to the Covid pandemic (PA)

Revellers flocked to the streets of west London on Sunday to mark the return of the carnival after a two year hiatus brought on by the pandemic.

Brass bands and floats and performers processed down Ladbroke Grove in brightly coloured costumes to mark family day, as the first day of the two-day carnival is traditionally known.

The event was lined by a substantial police presence to prevent disorder.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was “really pleased carnival is back”, before later tweeting: “Biggest street party in Europe! And the vibes are immaculate.”

The mayor said the carnival was a celebration of Caribbean culture, heritage, and history and there was a “pent up” demand for festivities this year.

He added: “We think it’s going to be the biggest and best ever.”