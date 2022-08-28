London mayor Sadiq Khan says cost-of-living crisis is affecting Notting Hill Carnival

The mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said that the cost-of-living crisis has affected the organisation of the first Notting Hill Carnival since the pandemic hit.

“We have seen those who have floats, those who want to have sound systems, pulling out because they can’t afford to pay their bills”, the mayor of London said during the carnival parade.

“It’s really important that the government steps up. Whether it’s Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, the next prime minister has an emergency budget to address the cost-of-living crisis”, he added.

