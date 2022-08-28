A group of women who gatecrashed a Sky News report on Notting Hill Carnival quickly regretted their choices when one of them suffered an NSFW wardrobe malfunction on live TV.

They danced behind the camera when one of their tops slipped a little too low.

Madeline Ratcliffe was none the wiser until one of them accidentally bumped into her, but she quickly laughed it off, adding: “Spirits are obviously very high as you can see.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.