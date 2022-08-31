For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A female officer was grabbed around the neck and kissed and another “grinded” on by a group of men at Notting Hill Carnival, police have said.

Metropolitan Police confirmed it is investigating two incidents of alleged sexual assault against officers policing the two-day event in west London.

During the first incident, an officer was “grabbed around the neck and kissed on the face without her consent”, the force said.

Florin Matei, 46, from Islington, has since been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 19 September.

In a separate incident, police said a second female officer was “surrounded by a group of men who danced and ‘grinded’ against her”.

Other officers came to her assistance but were unable to detain the group at the time.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of two incidents where female officers were sexually assaulted.

“In the first incident, an officer was grabbed around the neck and kissed on the face without her consent.

“In the second incident, an officer was surrounded by a group of men who danced and ‘grinded’ against her.

“Other officers came to her assistance but it was not possible to detain the group at the time. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“We recognise the impact such offences can have and we will provide both officers with the support they need. Neither officer was physically injured.”

A total of 74 officers were injured at this year’s Notting Hill Carnival (Carl Court/Getty Images)

It comes after chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, speaking about one of the alleged assaults, declared “enough is enough” and called for the event to be held in an area such as Hyde Park “where it can be fenced off, people can be controlled”.

Ken Marsh told LBC: “It’s disgusting. Sexually assaulted by numerous males during the carnival ... my thoughts go out to that individual right now."

A total of 74 officers were injured across the two-day event, a number of whom were assaulted.

The Metropolitan Police Federation said officers “come under attack” at the event each year and “dread policing it”.

Takayo Nembhard, a rapper from Bristol, was stabbed to death at the carnival on Monday evening.

The 21-year-old father-to-be had been attending the event with his sister and friends at the time of the attack, his manager said.

A further six people were also stabbed at the event but suffered non-fatal injuries.