Ryan Giggs trial - live: Ex-girlfriend to give evidence in assault case
The 10-day trial continues today
The ex-girlfriend of former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs is to give evidence in the second day of a trial against him.
Ryan Giggs is charged with assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 1 November 2020.
The court heard in day one of the 10-day trial that Mr Giggs had a “sinister” side to his character and subjected his ex-girlfriend to a “litany of abuse”, a court heard.
Outlining its case, the prosecution said that the former Manchester United player was “idolised by adoring fans and supporters” but that his character had an ugly side and this was a “story of control and coercion”.
Giggs is alleged to have “lost control” and headbutted Ms Greville, prosecution’s Peter Wright QC told the jury.
Mr Giggs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville to appear in court during hearing
Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville are set to appear in court as character witnesses for Ryan Giggs, who is on trial accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.
The trial, which is expected to last around 10 days, began on Monday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, where seven men and five women were sworn in as jurors.
Chris Daw QC read a list of people due to feature in the trial which included legendary manager Mr Ferguson, who personally persuaded a 14-year-old Giggs to sign with Manchester United in 1987, where the Welshman spent the entirity of his decorated career alongside teammate and eventual captain Mr Neville.
Read more here
Kate Greville to give evidence against Ryan Giggs in second day of trial
Kate Greville, the ex-girlfriend of Kate Greville, is to give evidence against the former football player in the second day of the trial.
A video recording of complainant Ms Greville's police interview will be played to the jury trying Ryan Giggs before she gives evidence in the witness box from behind a screen.
ICYMI: Ex Man United player had ‘sinister’ side and ‘headbutted girlfriend he abused’
Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs had a “sinister” side to his character and subjected his ex-girlfriend to a “litany of abuse”, a court heard.
Mr Giggs is charged with using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The first hearing in the 10-day trial began on Monday. Outlining its case, the prosecution said that the former Manchester United player was “idolised by adoring fans and supporters” but that his character had an ugly side and this was a “story of control and coercion”.
Peter Wright QC told jurors: “Off the pitch in the privacy of his own personal life at home or behind closed doors, there was, we say the facts reveal, a much uglier and more sinister side to his character.
“This was a private life that involved a litany of abuse, both physical and psychological, of a woman he professed to love.”
Read the full story from day one below:
Ryan Giggs had ‘sinister’ side and ‘headbutted girlfriend he subjected to abuse’
Giggs is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville and assaulting her – he denies all charges
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Ryan Giggs trial where the ex-Manchester United player has been charged with coercive and abusive behaviour as well as assault against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville and her sister.
We will bring all the latest updates as the trial continues today at Manchester Crown Court.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.