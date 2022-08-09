Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs leaves Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

The ex-girlfriend of former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs is to give evidence in the second day of a trial against him.

Ryan Giggs is charged with assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 1 November 2020.

The court heard in day one of the 10-day trial that Mr Giggs had a “sinister” side to his character and subjected his ex-girlfriend to a “litany of abuse”, a court heard.

Outlining its case, the prosecution said that the former Manchester United player was “idolised by adoring fans and supporters” but that his character had an ugly side and this was a “story of control and coercion”.

Giggs is alleged to have “lost control” and headbutted Ms Greville, prosecution’s Peter Wright QC told the jury.

Mr Giggs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.