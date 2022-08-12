✕ Close Ryan Giggs: Former Wales boss and Manchester United star on trial for domestic violence

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The trial of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will resume for its fifth day on Friday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.

Mr Giggs, 48, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister.

On Thursday, Ms Greville was forced to deny staging a tabloid newspaper photograph to “turn the public against” Mr Giggs, saying she had done so to “take back control”.

She described the adverse impact her relationship with the retired football superstar had had on her career and social life and said she was “hugely ashamed” that she kept returning to a man who “kept promising the world”.

She was challenged as to why she had moved into his home in in Worsley, Greater Manchester, during the first Covid-19 lockdown if she believed him to be “a serial and violent abuser”.

The PR executive said the experience had initially been happy but became “a cycle of abuse that made me feel insecure.”