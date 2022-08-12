Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1660296324

Ryan Giggs trial - live: Couple’s texts to be read after ex accused of ‘naked lies’

Ten-day trial ongoing as retired Manchester United winger stands accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend but denies the charges against him

Joe Sommerlad
Friday 12 August 2022 10:25

Ryan Giggs: Former Wales boss and Manchester United star on trial for domestic violence

The trial of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will resume for its fifth day on Friday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.

Mr Giggs, 48, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister.

On Thursday, Ms Greville was forced to deny staging a tabloid newspaper photograph to “turn the public against” Mr Giggs, saying she had done so to “take back control”.

She described the adverse impact her relationship with the retired football superstar had had on her career and social life and said she was “hugely ashamed” that she kept returning to a man who “kept promising the world”.

She was challenged as to why she had moved into his home in in Worsley, Greater Manchester, during the first Covid-19 lockdown if she believed him to be “a serial and violent abuser”.

The PR executive said the experience had initially been happy but became “a cycle of abuse that made me feel insecure.”

Recommended

1660296324

Ryan Giggs arrives at court

The defendant appears at Manchester Crown Court for the final time this week, once more flanked by his lawyers.

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court on Friday 12 August 2022

(Peter Powell/Reuters)
Joe Sommerlad12 August 2022 10:25
1660296024

Ex-girlfriend says relationship with Ryan Giggs affected her career

Ms Greville also described the adverse impact her relationship with the retired football superstar had had on her career and social life and said she was “hugely ashamed” that she kept returning to a man who “kept promising the world”.

She was challenged as to why she had moved into his home in in Worsley, Greater Manchester, during the first Covid-19 lockdown if she believed him to be “a serial and violent abuser”.

The PR executive said the experience had initially been happy but became “a cycle of abuse that made me feel insecure.”

Here is a little more on what she had to tell the court on Thursday.

Ryan Giggs’s ex tells jury their relationship affected her career

PR executive Kate Greville, 36, said Giggs undermined her career ambitions on numerous occasions.

Joe Sommerlad12 August 2022 10:20
1660295724

Kate Greville tells court staged photo was to ‘take back control’

On Thursday, Ms Greville was again cross-examined by defence barrister Christopher Daw QC, who accused her of inventing “naked lies” to smear his client, reduced her to tears more than once and forced her to deny staging a tabloid newspaper photograph to “turn the public against” Mr Giggs, saying she had done so instead to “take back control”.

Here is our report.

Ryan Giggs’ ex-girlfriend tells court staged photo was to ‘take back control’

The former footballer denies using controlling and coercive behaviour.

Joe Sommerlad12 August 2022 10:15
1660295124

Trial to resume on Friday morning

Proceedings are expected underway in Judge Hilary Manley’s courtroom at 10.30am this morning, with the couple’s text messages once more under the microscope as Ryan Giggs’ defence team attempt to cast doubt on Kate Greville’s claims against their client.

The pair’s private messages have been a key source of evidence so far this week, laid out before the jury to establish the often intense nature of the relationship between the couple.

Here is my colleague Thomas Kinglsey’s report on what we have learned so far from their exchanges.

‘Evil, horrible c***’: ‘Abusive’ texts Ryan Giggs sent girlfriend revealed

Court heard that Giggs ‘lost it’ and headbutted his former girlfriend Kate Greville - he denies the charges

Joe Sommerlad12 August 2022 10:05
1660294410

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Ryan Giggs trial, where the ex-Manchester United player has been charged with coercive and abusive behaviour as well as assault against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville and her sister.

We will bring all the latest updates as the trial continues today at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.

Joe Sommerlad12 August 2022 09:53

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in