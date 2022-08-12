Ryan Giggs trial - live: Couple’s texts to be read after ex accused of ‘naked lies’
Ten-day trial ongoing as retired Manchester United winger stands accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend but denies the charges against him
Ryan Giggs: Former Wales boss and Manchester United star on trial for domestic violence
The trial of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will resume for its fifth day on Friday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.
Mr Giggs, 48, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister.
On Thursday, Ms Greville was forced to deny staging a tabloid newspaper photograph to “turn the public against” Mr Giggs, saying she had done so to “take back control”.
She described the adverse impact her relationship with the retired football superstar had had on her career and social life and said she was “hugely ashamed” that she kept returning to a man who “kept promising the world”.
She was challenged as to why she had moved into his home in in Worsley, Greater Manchester, during the first Covid-19 lockdown if she believed him to be “a serial and violent abuser”.
The PR executive said the experience had initially been happy but became “a cycle of abuse that made me feel insecure.”
Ryan Giggs arrives at court
The defendant appears at Manchester Crown Court for the final time this week, once more flanked by his lawyers.
Ex-girlfriend says relationship with Ryan Giggs affected her career
Here is a little more on what she had to tell the court on Thursday.
Ryan Giggs's ex tells jury their relationship affected her career
PR executive Kate Greville, 36, said Giggs undermined her career ambitions on numerous occasions.
Kate Greville tells court staged photo was to ‘take back control’
On Thursday, Ms Greville was again cross-examined by defence barrister Christopher Daw QC, who accused her of inventing “naked lies” to smear his client, reduced her to tears more than once and forced her to deny staging a tabloid newspaper photograph to “turn the public against” Mr Giggs, saying she had done so instead to “take back control”.
Here is our report.
Ryan Giggs' ex-girlfriend tells court staged photo was to 'take back control'
The former footballer denies using controlling and coercive behaviour.
Trial to resume on Friday morning
Proceedings are expected underway in Judge Hilary Manley’s courtroom at 10.30am this morning, with the couple’s text messages once more under the microscope as Ryan Giggs’ defence team attempt to cast doubt on Kate Greville’s claims against their client.
The pair’s private messages have been a key source of evidence so far this week, laid out before the jury to establish the often intense nature of the relationship between the couple.
Here is my colleague Thomas Kinglsey’s report on what we have learned so far from their exchanges.
'Evil, horrible c***': 'Abusive' texts Ryan Giggs sent girlfriend revealed
Court heard that Giggs ‘lost it’ and headbutted his former girlfriend Kate Greville - he denies the charges
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Ryan Giggs trial, where the ex-Manchester United player has been charged with coercive and abusive behaviour as well as assault against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville and her sister.
We will bring all the latest updates as the trial continues today at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.
