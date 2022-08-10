Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1660120547

Ryan Giggs trial live - Ex-girlfriend ‘suffered horrendous anxiety’ from relationship

The 10-day trial continues as retired Manchester United star stands accused of assaulting Kate Greville - he denies the charges against him

Joe Sommerlad
Wednesday 10 August 2022 09:35
<p>Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs at Manchester Crown Court where he is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020 </p>

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs at Manchester Crown Court where he is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020

(PA)

The trial of former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs will resume for its third day on Wednesday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.

Mr Giggs, 48, stands accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend, PR executive Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm and the common assault of her younger sister.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Tuesday, the jury was shown a police interview with Ms Greville conducted weeks after she made the allegations.

She said they were both married when their affair started and she was unhappy in a controlling relationship with her husband.

“He was like a best friend, a soul mate, he was the one to save me from that marriage. It was more than a sexual thing,” she said. “It was like he was my best friend but there were definite red flags.”

Ms Greville said that, despite saying he wanted to settle down, Mr Giggs often “flipped” and was aggressive towards her.

She is expected to give further evidence today.

Recommended

1660120547

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Ryan Giggs trial, where the ex-Manchester United player has been charged with coercive and abusive behaviour as well as assault against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville and her sister.

We will bring all the latest updates as the trial continues today at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.

Joe Sommerlad10 August 2022 09:35

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in