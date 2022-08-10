Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs at Manchester Crown Court where he is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020 (PA)

The trial of former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs will resume for its third day on Wednesday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.

Mr Giggs, 48, stands accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend, PR executive Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm and the common assault of her younger sister.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Tuesday, the jury was shown a police interview with Ms Greville conducted weeks after she made the allegations.

She said they were both married when their affair started and she was unhappy in a controlling relationship with her husband.

“He was like a best friend, a soul mate, he was the one to save me from that marriage. It was more than a sexual thing,” she said. “It was like he was my best friend but there were definite red flags.”

Ms Greville said that, despite saying he wanted to settle down, Mr Giggs often “flipped” and was aggressive towards her.

She is expected to give further evidence today.