Ryan Giggs trial live - Ex-girlfriend ‘suffered horrendous anxiety’ from relationship
The 10-day trial continues as retired Manchester United star stands accused of assaulting Kate Greville - he denies the charges against him
The trial of former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs will resume for its third day on Wednesday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.
Mr Giggs, 48, stands accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend, PR executive Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm and the common assault of her younger sister.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
On Tuesday, the jury was shown a police interview with Ms Greville conducted weeks after she made the allegations.
She said they were both married when their affair started and she was unhappy in a controlling relationship with her husband.
“He was like a best friend, a soul mate, he was the one to save me from that marriage. It was more than a sexual thing,” she said. “It was like he was my best friend but there were definite red flags.”
Ms Greville said that, despite saying he wanted to settle down, Mr Giggs often “flipped” and was aggressive towards her.
She is expected to give further evidence today.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Ryan Giggs trial, where the ex-Manchester United player has been charged with coercive and abusive behaviour as well as assault against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville and her sister.
We will bring all the latest updates as the trial continues today at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.