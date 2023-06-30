Man admits killing ‘irreplaceable angel’ girlfriend in her university halls

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The boyfriend of student Sabita Thanwani has admitted killing her, but denied it was murder.

Maher Maaroufe, 23, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Ms Thanwani, 19, at her university accommodation in central London.

The prosecution indicated that the plea was acceptable to the Crown and Maaroufe will not face trial for her murder.

The plea was entered on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Emergency services were alerted after a neighbour heard screams coming from Ms Thanwani’s room early on March 19 last year.

Her attacker tried to get into another room before leaving the building in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, it was claimed.

Police found Ms Thanwani with a serious neck injury lying under blankets and a duvet on the floor.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 6am.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of her death as sharp force trauma to the neck.

Maaroufe was found by police asleep under a tarpaulin in a garden shed.

He allegedly head-butted a police officer while being arrested.

On Friday, Maaroufe appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Broadmoor hospital for a plea hearing.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied Ms Thanwani’s murder.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating an emergency worker.

The defendant, of no fixed address, was assisted by an Arabic interpreter and was remanded back into custody.

Ms Thanwani’s family were in court and the sentencing was adjourned to September.

In a statement after her death, her family said: “Sabita Thanwani was our daughter. Our angel. Her life, that we hoped would be long, was cut tragically short.

“She was ripped away from those who loved her so very dearly; her mum, dad, brother, grandparents, extended family and friends.

“Her whole life was ahead of her, a life where her radiant smile and incredible heart could only spread warmth and kindness.

“In her short life, she helped so many. Sabita was pure and did not see bad in anyone, because there was no badness in her own awesome heart. We will never ever stop loving or missing our beautiful, irreplaceable Sabita. The girl that was an angel upon the earth is now an angel in heaven.

“We can only pray that lessons will be learnt and that somehow, there will come a day when girls and women are safe.”