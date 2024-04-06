For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have revealed new details after a headless human torso was discovered wrapped in plastic in a nature reserve in Salford.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Saturday that the victim is a man likely aged older than 40 who has only been dead for a matter of days, according to forensic examinations completed on Friday.

Officers have been conducting a murder investigation after the human remains were found at Kersal Wetlands on Thursday evening, triggering the launch of a major search involving the force’s forensics and dog units.

Officers have been conducting a murder investigation after the human remains were found at Kersal Wetlands on Thursday evening ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

It is understood that the local area is being searched for other body parts, although police said on Saturday nothing further had been discovered.

An extensive police cordon remains in place at the largely wooded reserve, which is located north of Manchester city centre and covers around 32 hectares of countryside.

GMP added further inquiries, including DNA tests, are underway in an attempt to identify the man. However, a cause of death is not expected to be established, given that the full body has not been found.

Chief Superintendent Tony Creely (right) arrives to speak to the media after a major search was launched following the discovery of the remains ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

The remains were previously believed to have been in the location for between 24 and 36 hours ahead of discovery.

Chief Superintendent Tony Creely, district commander for Salford, said: “This is a tragic case which is moving at pace and, thanks to forensic tests, we are able to confirm that the victim is a man who could not have survived.

“At the heart of our investigation is this man and his family. We are using all forensic techniques available to identify him as soon as we can so we are able to support his loved ones during this devastating time.

“I would like to thank the public for their cooperation in the last few days. The presence of our officers and specialist teams will have caused disruption in the local area – and may continue to for some time yet – but we value any information they have been able to pass to us.

“There remain a number of unknowns around this case, but we are working diligently and respectfully to provide answers as soon as we are able. This will take time and we will continue to provide updates of significance when we can.”

Anyone who thinks they may have witnessed something suspicious in the Kersal Dale area over the last few days is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 2695 of 4 April 2024. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.