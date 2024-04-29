Two men charged with murder after torso found in nature reserve in Salford

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Two men have been charged with murder after a torso was found in a nature reserve in Salford.

Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, were arrested after the human remains were discovered and have now been charged, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The pair both of Worsley Road, Eccles are due to appear at Tameside Magistrates Court this afternoon charged with murder.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) launched the case after a civilian found a torso wrapped in clear plastic at Kersal Wetlands in Salford on 4 April.

More suspected human remains were discovered on Monday in an alleyway close to the railway lines off Worsley Road, Eccles.

This follows earlier discoveries of human remains at Blackleach Reservoir and Colliery Wood, all in Salford, over the past three weeks.

Police officers by a forensic tent at Kersal Dale, near Salford, Greater Manchester, where a major investigation has been launched ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

Formal identification is ongoing, but the remains found at Kersal Dale are believed to be of a local man aged in his 60s.

The remains found at the other three locations are still to be tested, but police are confident they belong to the same victim.

ACC Sarah Jackson said: “We have had large numbers of officers, staff and specialists working diligently on this investigation over the last three weeks. It has been very much a large, collective effort, with the victim and family at the heart of it from the outset.

“We have specially trained officers deployed to support the family as they come to terms with this tragic news. They are aware of this morning’s further discovery and will continue to be kept up to date with how we are progressing.

“Despite the charges brought today, our work is far from over.

Police and forensic officers at Kersal Dale, near Salford, Greater Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

“The scenes we already have established in Bury and Salford will remain in place for much of this week whilst our searches and enquiries continue. Local officers will continue to patrol the impacted areas to provide reassurance.

“We will continue following every line of enquiry to recover and reunite the victim with his family, bringing a dignified end to this terrible scenario.

“I’d like to thank the communities of Salford and beyond for their cooperation throughout this investigation. I know this incident has come as a shock, and the support we’ve had from those in the area is very much appreciated.”