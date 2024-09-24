Mother and eight year-old girl found dead in suspected murder-suicide named

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Detectives have named a mother and daughter who were found dead at a home in Salford.

Greater Manchester Police say the tragic deaths of Martina Karos, 40, and severely disabled Eleni Edwards, 8, were not being treated as suspicious.

Their bodies were discovered when officers responded to a call for a concern for welfare on Radford Street in Salford, shortly after 10.30am on Monday.

Officers were called following reports of a concern for welfare at the property in South Radford Street ( Pat Hurst/PA Wire )

A neighbour, who did not want to give her name, said the mother did not work and spent most of her time at home looking after her daughter.

“I didn’t see that much of her, I was at work all day,” the neighbour said. “All I could say was she was a loving and devoted mother to the little girl.

“Elani was severely disabled and hugely dependant on her mum. She had a walking frame and she would walk with her mum up and down the street outside their house.

“A bus would come to take the girl to a special school each day.”

The neighbour added that the mother, Martina, was “quite a closed person” and was last seen on Friday putting rubbish in the bin and mowing the lawn.

“She would talk to most people, but she was very up and down in her moods. Sometimes she would smile and say hello and other times blank you,” she said.

Police outside a house in Salford where an eight-year-old girl and a woman have been found dead. ( Pat Hurst/PA Wire )

Recalling the moment police discovered their bodies, she said: “A police van arrived outside the house with lights flashing. I came downstairs to have a look then a policewoman knocked on the door and asked if I had seen my neighbour.

“Then the fire brigade came and got in at the back of the house, breaking the glass.

“After that the police came and asked us to go back inside.”

Another neighbour said she had once asked Martina about her child’s father but was told they had “nothing to do with him”.

DCI Charlotte Whalley from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “My thoughts, and the thoughts of the entire investigation team remain with the family of Martina and Eleni. It is such a tragic loss of life, and our main priority is keeping their loved ones updated throughout the investigation.

“A cordon remains in place on Radford Street and will remain in place whilst officers work in the area. We know there will be some disruption to the local community as a result of our scene, but it is so important that we do this, we need to be able to provide their loved ones with the information they need to process this news.

“We thank the public for their patience whilst we investigate and their compassion as flowers can be seen outside the property, showing the amount of support the family have from members of the community.

“We continue to conduct a full and thorough investigation, and at this time we are not actively looking for anyone else in relation to this case. We believe that there are no suspicious circumstances and we are working to conclude our investigation and pass a file to the coroner.

“If you have any information, contact us on 101 quoting log 998 of 23/09/2024.”

A Salford City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the terribly sad news and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives.

“We’re working closely with GMP and assisting them with their ongoing investigation and our teams will be supporting both local residents and council staff who have no doubt been greatly affected by the events today.”