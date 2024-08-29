Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A man killed in an attack at Southwark Underground station has been described by his grieving family as “gentle and kind” with an “unendingly giving spirit”.

Sam Winter, 28, was taken to hospital after the assault on the stairs of station last Thursday at 9:30pm.

He spent several days in a coma at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, according to a Facebook post from someone who knew Mr Winter.

But on the evening of Saturday 24 August, Sam passed away in hospital surrounded by his family.

In a statement released by the British Transport Police, Mr Winter’s family said they were “devastated his life here has ended” in a tribute to the charity volunteer and qualified physiotherapist.

The family also provided a photo of a smiling Mr Winter in a blue patterned t-shirt.

“Sam was a very much-loved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and friend. We are devastated his life here has ended. He was a qualified physiotherapist, AI engineer and a volunteer with several charities,” the family said.

“His family and friends will remember him as gentle and kind, quick-witted and funny, with deep faith and an unendingly giving spirit.

Mr Winter was a keen charity worker, AI engineer and physical therapist ( British Transport Police )

“Our family will never be the same and we’ll always miss him, but we take great comfort knowing he’s now at home with his beloved Jesus and Father in heaven.

“We look forward to seeing him there.”

Rakeem Miles, 23, of East Street in Southwark, has been charged by police with grievous bodily harm over the incident. He will appear at Inner London Crown Court on Friday 20 December.

Det Insp Paul Atwell, the senior investigating officer for British Transport Police, said: “This was a horrific and tragic incident which has resulted in a young man losing his life. Our specialist family liaison officers are providing support to Sam’s family. Please can I ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”