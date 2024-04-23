For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The children of a woman found dead at a luxury five-star spa hotel in Surrey said “there is no finer example of a Mum”.

Mother-of-two Samantha Mickleburgh, 55, from Axminister, found dead at the £600 a night Pennyhill Park Hotel in Bagshot at about 8.40am on Sunday, 14 April.

Estate agent James Cartwright, 60, also from Axminster in Devon, has been charged with her murder as well as controlling and coercive behaviour after being arrested on Friday.

Ms Mickleburgh’s two children said: “Nothing can prepare you to face the world without your parents at a young age. Our mother had been both parents to us since the loss of our father and she was doing such an amazing job at it. No finer example of a Mum could there be, we will feel the loss in every aspect of our lives.

“We are grateful to be such a close family and for the support we continue to receive from those who knew Samantha.

“We as a family wish for privacy at this impossibly difficult time.”

Her body was discovered at the luxury Pennyhill Park Hotel ( Roger/Geograph )

In a statement, her family added: “We are devastated by the loss of Samantha, an incredible mother, beautiful, much-cherished daughter, and friend.

“Loved by many, she was a true example of class, integrity, and dedication to those around her. Lighting up any room she entered with her vivacious personality and endearing smile.

“No words can truly capture all her beloved qualities and nothing will ever fill the hole left in the lives of those who loved her.”

Ms Mickleburgh was described as an entrepreneur after launching startups in fashion and retail.

The Pennyhill Park Hotel is frequently used by the England rugby team ahead of the Six Nations tournament and is just two miles from Bagshot Park, which is the home of Prince Edward.

A spokesman for Surrey Police’s Major Crime Team said on Sunday: “A 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with the ongoing murder investigation in Bagshot.

“James Cartwright, of Axminster, in Devon, was charged with murder and controlling and coercive behaviour after being arrested on Friday.

“He has been remanded in police custody to appear at Guildford magistrates’ court on Monday.

“If anyone has any further information that may help us with our investigation, please contact us.”