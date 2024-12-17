✕ Close Sara Sharif’s stepmother says ‘no comment’ when asked if she loved the girl she murdered

Sara Sharif’s father and stepmother are to be sentenced today for murder after inflicting a deadly campaign of abuse which saw the schoolgirl being hooded, restrained and beaten during her short life.

Her father Urfan Sharif, 42, and stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, were found guilty of her murder last Wednesday.

Her uncle Faisal Malik, 29, was also convicted of causing or allowing her death after a jury at the Old Bailey deliberated for nine hours and 46 minutes.

Sara, 10, died at the family home on 8 August last year after suffering a catalogue of 70 injuries which included a traumatic brain injury, 25 fractures, an ulcerated burn to her buttocks, human bite marks and scalding wounds.

The girl’s father had alerted Surrey Police to her death by calling its non-emergency 101 line in the early hours of 10 August 2023, after fleeing to Pakistan with Batool and Malik.

The trio are set to be sentenced on Tuesday at the Old Bailey.