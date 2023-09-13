For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three family members of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, found dead in her Surrey home, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after arriving on a flight from Dubai.

Urfan Sharif, the father of Sara, his partner Beinash Batool and brother Faisal Malik, travelled to Islamabad a day before police discovered her body in Woking on August 10.

A post-mortem examination found the girl had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

Sara Sharif was found dead at the family home in Woking (Surrey Police/PA) (PA Media)

The trio arrived at Gatwick airport just after 7.30pm on Wednesday on an Emirates flight from Sialkot, in eastern Punjab province, via Dubai, before police took them away for questioning in connection with Sara’s death.

Surrey Police said: “Two men, aged 41 years and 28 years, and a woman, aged 29 years, were arrested on suspicion of murder after disembarking a flight from Dubai.”

“They are currently in custody and will be interviewed in due course,” the spokesman said. “Sara’s mother has been informed of this latest update and is being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts remain with her and those affected by Sara’s death at this very difficult time.

“This has been an extremely fast-moving, challenging and complex enquiry and we remain absolutely committed to conducting a thorough investigation into Sara’s death.

“We will not be commenting any further at this point and will provide further updates as and when we are able to.”

From left: Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik (Surrey Police)

Sialkot police spokesperson Khan Mudassir said the three were handed over to the Pakistani Federal Investigation Agency.

Five of Sara’s siblings, aged between one and 13 years old, travelled to the South Asian country on August 9 with Sharif, Batool and Malik.

Surrey Police had said on Tuesday officers are working to secure the safe return of the children after a court ruled they would be temporarily moved to a government childcare facility.

It comes after Sara’s birth mother spoke of the grief she felt when she went to identify her daughter’s body in the mortuary.

Speaking on Polish television programme Uwaga! on the TVN Channel, Olga Sharif said: “One of her cheeks was swollen and the other side was bruised. Even now, when I close my eyes I can see what my baby looked like.”