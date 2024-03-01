Sara Sharif’s father, stepmother and uncle to face murder trial

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three members of Sara Sharif’s family who are accused of killing the 10-year-old will go on trial for murder in October.

The child’s body was discovered under a blanket in a bunk bed at her home in Woking, Surrey, on 10 August last year with what prosecutors described as “a constellation of healed and healing injuries” and notes under her pillow.

Her father, Urfan Sharif, stepmother, Beinash Batool, and uncle, Faisal Malik, pleaded not guilty to murder and to causing or allowing the death of a child between 16 December 2022 and 9 August 2023.

Sara Sharif's father Urfan Sharif, right, and her uncle Faisal Malik appearing via video-link, from Belmarsh prison, at the Old Bailey in London, as three members of her family pleaded not guilty to her murder (PA)

All three stared and showed no emotion as they appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link on Friday, with Judge Mark Lucraft setting a date for their trial on 1 October.

The judge confirmed the case would take up to six weeks and be heard before High Court judge Mr Justice Cavanagh.

A previous court hearing was told police found Sara’s body under a blanket on a bunk bed at her home after receiving a call from Pakistan, which lasted eight minutes and 34 seconds, at 2.47am on 10 August.

It is alleged the defendants had booked a flight to the country two days earlier.

Sara Sharif's stepmother Beinash Batool appearing via video-link, from Bronzefield women's prison in Surrey, at the Old Bailey in London (PA)

The day before Sara’s body was discovered, the trio had left the UK for Pakistan with five children.