For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A series of red flags were missed about killer Wayne Couzens that meant he was able to remain an armed police officer despite being a serial sex offender, a damning report has found.

The Home Office-commissioned report found that Couzens’s history of alleged sexual offending and preference for extreme violent pornography dated back nearly 20 years before Sarah Everard’s murder.

Couzens abducted, raped and murdered 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard in March 2021, before burning and dumping her body near Dover.

Follow live updates on the report here

The report found Couzens could have been sacked if vetting and investigations into indecent exposure reports over the years had been more thorough.

It did not make any conclusive finding that Miss Everard’s murder could have been prevented. So what were the key opportunities police missed to catch Couzens?

Couzens abducted, raped and murdered 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard in March 2021 (PA Media)

Allegations of indecent exposure

Couzens faced a string of allegations of indecent exposure over the years, with two investigations in 2015 and 2021 of “poor quality” which were “destined to fail from the start”, the report found.

In November 2008 Couzens exposed himself to a woman in south London, and while the offence was reported at the time no suspect was identified.

In 2015, while working for the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, Couzens again exposed himself but despite the victims providing police with his car registration, he was never arrested or charged.

Inquiry chairwoman Lady Elish Angiolini makes a statement after the first report from the Angiolini Inquiry (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

By failing to investigate the 2015 case adequately, Kent Police potentially missed a very significant opportunity to disrupt Couzens’ offending career, the report found.

Allegations of child sexual assault

He was accused of having sexually assaulted a child “barely in her teens” while in his early 20s, and the inquiry identified four more victims who had not reported sexual crimes to the police, and it is feared there may be more.

It said that there were also allegations that he possessed indecent images of children.

Allegations of other rape and assault

At some point between late 2006 and early 2007 Couzens is suspected of raping a woman at a singles night at a bar in east London. The victim again came forward after the murder of Miss Everard.

The report did not make any conclusive finding that Miss Everard’s murder could have been prevented (Getty Images)

There was another allegation of rape in October 2019 which took place under a bridge in London. In the summer of 2019, Couzens also sexually assaulted a man in a bar in Kent.

When the victim remonstrated with him, Couzens said he was a police officer and invited him outside to perform a sex act. The man also came forward to police following Couzens’ arrest for the murder of Miss Everard.

High levels of debt

Couzens, who became a special constable for Kent Police in 2002, failed vetting to become a regular officer in 2008, but was allowed to remain as a special with all the same powers as a regular constable and was permitted to work alone.

When he joined the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, an outside force – Thames Valley Police – carried out vetting and found that he should not be recruited, in line with rules around officers with heavy personal debts, but this was ignored.

In 2018, when he joined the Metropolitan Police, a search of the Police National Database, an intelligence database, found “no trace”.