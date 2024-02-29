Dame Elish Angiolini has looked at whether potential risks posed by Wayne Couzens were missed during his policing career (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

A long-awaited independent review into murder of Sarah Everard is due to be published today, examining whether red flags were missed in catching her killer Wayne Couzens.

The former armed Metropolitan Police officer abducted, raped and murdered the 33-year-old marketing executive in March 2021, before disposing of her body near Dover.

The 51-year-old used his warrant card to trick Miss Everard into believing he was arresting her for breaking lockdown rules, in a ploy for her to enter his vehicle.

He has been jailed for life without the possibility of parole, with it later emerging that concerns had been raised about Couzens’ behaviour while he was a police officer, including reports that he was nicknamed “the rapist”.

In the months before the killing, he had indecently exposed himself three times, including twice at a drive-through restaurant in Kent, and had been part of a Whatsapp group with other officers sharing racist and homophobic remarks.

The first-part of the Home Office-commissioned inquiry into his policing career by Dame Elish Angiolini is set to highlight problems in the police vetting system and criticise Kent Constabulary and the Met for multiple missed opportunities.