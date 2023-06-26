Sarah Henshaw: Body found in layby during search for missing woman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A body has been found in the search for missing 31-year-old Sarah Henshaw.

Sarah Henshaw was last seen at her home on Norman Street, Ilkeston, Derbyshire at 9pm on 20 June.

A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody.

Derbyshire Police said in a statement: “Just after 12am on Monday 26 June officers attended a layby off the westbound carriageway of the A617, close to junction 29 of the M1, where a body believed to be Sarah was discovered.

“Her family have been made aware, are being supported by specialist officers, and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Ms Henshaw’s disappearance was described as “very out of character” and Derbyshire Constabulary previously said it had information suggesting she “may be seriously hurt or deceased”.

She was last seen wearing a black lightweight coat, a khaki green top, blue skinny jeans, and black flat pumps.

Derbyshire Constabulary said it wanted to speak to anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Ford Transit van in the early hours of Wednesday, 21 June around the area of J29 of the M1 and the A617 Chesterfield.

Maria Pleace, detective inspector, said: “We have information in relation to Sarah’s disappearance that has led us to believe that she may be seriously hurt or deceased.

“Sarah’s disappearance is very out of character and finding her is our number one priority at this time.

“I would like to appeal to the public for CCTV and dashcam footage as stated or any other information that may be of use to our investigation.”

Anyone who has any information about the case is asked to contact the force by calling 101 and quoting incident number 444 of 23 June.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.