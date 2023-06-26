Sarah Henshaw: Everything we know about missing woman after body found

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police investigating the alleged murder of a woman who disappeared from her home in Derbyshire nearly a week ago have found a body.

A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and has been remanded in police custody following the discovery near Chesterfield.

Here is what we know about the circumstances surrounding Ms Henshaw’s disappearance from her home in Ilkeston.

When did Sarah Henshaw go missing?

Derbyshire Constabulary issued an appeal for information on 23 June after Ms Henshaw’s family raised concerns about her safety.

Ms Henshaw, 31, was last seen at her home on Norman Street at around 9pm on 20 June.

She is described as white, of medium build with long, dark and straight hair which she wears in a bun and her disappearance was described as “very out of character”.

What have police said?

On 24 June, the force issued another appeal as concern grows over the missing woman.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black lightweight coat, a khaki green top, blue skinny jeans, and black flat pumps and has a tattoo on her right good. She was also wearing large, gold-hooped earrings.

Derbyshire Police publish a CCTV image from inside a supermarket showing Ms Henshaw appearing to wear the outfit described above.

The force did not say in which supermarket the image was recorded or at what time.

Who has been arrested?

On 25 June, detectives announced they had launched a murder investigation and that a man has been arrested. The man has not been identified and no details about him have been released.

Detectives said they wanted to speak to anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Ford Transit van in the early hours of Wednesday, 21 June around the area of J29 of the M1 and the A617 Chesterfield.

Henshaw was last seen wearing a black lightweight coat, a khaki green top, blue skinny jeans, and black flat pumps (Derbyshire Constabulary)

Maria Pleace, detective inspector, said previously: “We have information in relation to Sarah’s disappearance that has led us to believe that she may be seriously hurt or deceased.

“Sarah’s disappearance is very out of character and finding her is our number one priority at this time.

“I would like to appeal to the public for CCTV and dashcam footage as stated or any other information that may be of use to our investigation."

When was the body found?

On 26 June, the force issued a statement saying officers looking for Ms Henshaw had found a body near Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Just after 12am on the same day officers attended a layby off the westbound carriageway of the A617, close to junction 29 of the M1, where a body believed to be Sarah was discovered.

Her family have been made aware, are being supported by specialist officers, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

The suspect arrested in connection with the disappearance remained in police custody on 26 June.

A warrant of further detention has been authorised giving officers more time to question him.

Anyone who has any information about Ms Henshaw is asked to contact the force by calling 101 and quoting incident number 444 of 23 June.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.