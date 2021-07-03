Police release images of novelty keyring in bid to solve cold case

Police Scotland have released images of a distinctive toy-figure novelty keyring that might be crucial in finding answers to a brutal attack that took place more than 25 years ago.

The body of Shona Stevens, 31, was found on a footpath located near to the rear of Alder Green in the Bourtreehill Park area of Irvine on 10 November 1994.

Ms Stevens was savagely attacked, suffered severe head injuries and died in hospital three days later.

The toy novelty keyring, which is 8mm tall, was found at the scene during the initial forensic examination. Detectives believe the keyring might be “significant to this case.”

On the 25th anniversary of Steven’s death, her daughter, Candice Stevens, 32, said losing her mother at the age of seven “did not make it any easier to deal with”.

She said: “I spent a large part of my childhood years growing up without my mum, and I would ask anyone who knows anything about the incident to please come forward.”

Over the years, the case has received widespread media attention. Still, no arrests have been made until now.

Det Insp Fraser Normansell of the major investigation team said, “We know the item didn’t belong to Shona and, while we can’t be sure of its origins, we believe it may hold significance to this case.”

Shortly after 1 pm on the day, Shona was attacked after a trip to the Co-op store within Bourtreehill Shopping Centre before leaving on foot. The footpath where Ms Stevens was found was regularly used by the public to access Bourtreehill Shopping Centre.

She was last seen alone around 1.10 pm on Towerlands Road and was then found approximately 200 yards from her home, within a wooded area, around 1.20 pm, a police statement read.

“I’m asking anyone who believes they recognise this item or who has any information, no matter how small, to please get in touch,” Normansell added.

“We are committed to getting Shona’s devastated family the answers they deserve,” he said.