Arrests at Scottish Grand National as animal rights activists invade course

Several people have been arrested at the Scottish Grand National after animal rights activists invaded the course.

Police intervened after 25 animal rights activists from campaign group Animal Rising rushed onto the track at Ayr racecourse to prevent the 3.35pm race from going ahead.

The protest came after the death of horse Oscar Elite on the same track on Saturday. Activists from Animal Rising said they wanted to protect animals and stop them from dying or coming to harm.

In a post on their Twitter account, the group said activists were “attempting to attach themselves to jumps and gates in order to cancel the big race,” but all protestors were swiftly removed from the tracks.

The group said: “A horse dies every other day in racing in the UK. We are here to protect horses by saying NO to this barbaric ‘sport.’ There are plenty of other things we can have fun doing on a Saturday afternoon that don’t involve watching animals come to harm.”

Police Scotland said a “significant operation” was underway to “safely remove” protesters from the track.

Animal Rising has warned it will continue with more race disruptions.

Police Scotland said: “We are responding to a protest which is ongoing at Ayr Racecourse this afternoon. A significant operation is underway to safely remove those involved. A number of arrests have been made and an increased police presence remains at the scene.”

More than 118 people were arrested last week after a large number of protesters attempted to gain entry to the Aintree Racecourse track, delaying the start of the Grand National.

Scores of activists climbed fences at Aintree, with at least two fixing themselves to a jump using glue and lock-on devices.

The protesters breached security fences as National runners were in the parade ring, causing a delay of 12 minutes, although racegoers helped police and event organisers to stop some from reaching the track.