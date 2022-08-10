One dead and three injured after ‘major incidents’ in Scottish Highlands
A 39-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the three incidents
One person has died and three others have been injured during a series of incidents involving a firearm in the Scottish Highlands.
Emergency services were called to reports of a woman, 32, being found seriously injured in Tarskavaig, Skye, shortly before 9am on Wednesday.
She has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment. Officers were then called to the Teangue area of the island at 9.30am after a gun was fired.
Emergency services attended, but a 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police subsequently attended at a property in the Dornie area in Wester Ross after further gunshots were heard.
A man was found with serious injuries and has been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and a woman, whose condition is not known, was taken to Broadford Hospital.
A 39-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the three incidents, which police believe are linked.
More follows
