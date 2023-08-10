For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A body has been pulled from a river in Hereford in the search for a missing man who disappeared more than a week ago.

West Mercia police said the body was found in the River Wye on Sunday, and is believed to be that of 29-year-old Sean Day, who was last seen alive on 29 July.

While a formal identification is still pending, police have informed Mr Day’s family.

“A recovery operation is now underway and a large police presence is expected to be in the area for some time,” the statement read.

Police responded to reports Mr Day had fallen into the river near Castle Green Pavilion in the early hours of 29 July, and arrested three men on suspicion of murder.

The men, aged 34, 28 and 24, were taken into custody and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Dive teams and volunteers all joined the search for Mr Day while police interviewed witnesses and combed through CCTV footage.

At the time, Detective Inspector Cath Taylor said: “We are continuing to support Sean’s family as our searches of the river progress. We know he was last seen entering the river and has not been seen since which leads us to believe he came to harm.

“Three people arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on police bail as our enquiries continue,” she added.

Investigations into the circumstances leading to Mr Day’s death continue.

Police are asking anyone who might have been in the area between the hours of 10:30pm on 28 July and 12:30pm on 29 July, to contact them if they saw or heard a person in distress.