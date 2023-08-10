For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A fire that destroyed a landmark pub days before it was demolished is being treated as arson, police have said.

The Crooked House, near Dudley, caught fire on Saturday night and was then bulldozed on Monday, to the anger of local residents.

Up to 30 firefighters were needed to tackle the blaze at the pub in Himley in the West Midlands.

The building dates back to 1765 (Nick Maslen/Alamy/PA Wire)

The 18th-century building was levelled on Monday despite South Staffordshire Council’s stating that it had permitted only the top floor to be demolished, for safety reasons.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi has questioned why police did not intervene in the demolition of the Crooked House given that the investigation into the blaze had already started before the bulldozer moved in.

The council said on Tuesday it was exploring whether the total demolition constituted a breach of the law and that it had not agreed to “the demolition of the whole structure”, nor deemed it necessary following an inspection.

Staffordshire Police said: “This fire has shocked and upset so many given the – albeit not listed – cultural importance and heritage of the building.

“This is not lost on us and a robust investigation using all available information and forensic opportunities is being carried out.

“We have spoken to, and continue to engage, with the owners. However, speculation is extremely unhelpful and could hinder our investigation.

A local mayor has called for the pub to be rebuilt ‘brick by brick' (Jacob King/PA Wire)

“We’re conducting a joint investigation with colleagues at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and are liaising closely with their fire investigators who have confirmed that the cause of the fire cannot currently be determined.

“However, police are following up on a number of lines of enquiry.

“Firefighters initially responded to try and extinguish the flames, supported by colleagues from West Midlands Fire Service, and police officers closed the road and managed the scene.

“A specialist fire investigator then examined the scene to try and determine the cause of the fire.

“In this case, we believe the fire may have been started deliberately and police are now leading the investigation. Closely supported by colleagues from fire, who have today revisited with a specialist accelerant detection dog to investigate the grounds.”

The force said it was also working closing with the local authority which had received correspondence from councillors, to which officers had responded.

In a letter to Chief Constable Chris Noble of Staffordshire Police, Mr Longhi wrote: “The lack of information being provided to the public has raised animosity amongst the local community in relation to the investigation.

“As an MP even I am not encouraged by the way matters were dealt with by the relevant authorities.

“To make matters worse, this site was demolished the day after it caught fire, which raises strong questions.

“If the police are investigating the fire incident, then why would the site be demolished whilst the police are conducting their enquiries, which may possibly require a forensic examination to gather evidence?”

Detective Chief Superintendent Tom Chisholm, head of specialist crime, said: “We understand the significance of this much-loved building and the upset and anger felt by many so want to reassure you we’re doing all we can to understand more about what happened, and who was responsible.”

He said officers were in contact with the landowner and would keep the public updated with any further significant developments.