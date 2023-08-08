Mystery surrounds a fire that destroyed Britian’s “wonkiest pub”, as firefighters have claimed their access was blocked by mounds of dirt.

The Crooked House was engulged in flames around 10pm on Saturday 5 August. The blaze came just days after developers bought the 18th century pub.

Fire crews raced to the rural site but could not contain the inferno.

One of the first firefighters at the scene has revealed his crew’s access to the building was restricted due to a mound of dirt “blocking” the rural road.

Authorities are now working to “establish the cause” of the blaze.