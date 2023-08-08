Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A local mayor has said Britain’s wonkiest pub should be rebuilt “brick by brick” after it was gutted by a fire and demolished, just weeks after it was sold to developers.

The Crooked House in Himley in the West Midlands was destroyed by the blaze which broke out at around 10pm on Saturday.

It was confirmed last month that the owners, Marston’s, had sold the renowned 18th century building to a private buyer for “ an alternative use”.

A local mayor has said there are ‘major questions’ to be answered over the blaze (Jacob King/PA Wire)

Flowers and a card left on the sign outside the remains of The Crooked House pub (Matthew Cooper/PA Wire)

A popular landmark in the Black Country, its leaning walls created a number of optical illusions such as pennies and marbles appearing to move uphill along the bar.

Have you been affected by this story? If so email holly.evans@independent.co.uk

Fire crews were alerted to reports of smoke coming from the empty building, with firefighters battling for an hour to bring the flames under control.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said no one was believed to be inside the property and no injuries have been reported. Pictures from the scene reveal the extent of the damage, with footage emerging of the ruins being demolished.

Below we look at the history of the premises as investigations into what happened continued.

The historic landmark was built in 1765 and is a popular tourist attraction (Nick Maslen/Alamy/PA Wire)

History of The Crooked House

Originally built as a farmhouse in 1765, one side of the building began to tilt due to mining in the area during the 18th century.

It became a public house in the 1830s and was initially called The Siden House, before being renamed the Glynne Arms after the local landowner, Sir Stephen Glynne.

The pub was condemned as unsafe during the 1940s and was scheduled for demolition until Wolverhampton and Dudley Breweries stepped in to purchase the building. Using buttresses and girders, they were able to secure the structure while also retaining its lopsided appearance.

It became known as The Crooked House and became a tourist attraction as well as a popular wedding venue site.

Pub sold and ‘unlikely to open its doors again’

A fire has completely gutted the building (Jacob King/PA Wire)

The pub was closed earlier this year and sold by Marston’s to a private buyer with a guide price of £675,000.

Thousands of locals signed a petition to keep the pub as a public house, but a statement from their Facebook page confirmed it had been sold for an “alternative use” and was “unlikely to open its doors again”.

The new property owners have not been named and it remains unclear what they were intending to do with property following the pub’s closure.

Historic England received a request for the pub to be given listed status protection just one week before it burnt down, it has since emerged.

This level of protection would require property owners to seek permission from the local council to change physical features of historical buildings and landmarks.

The organisation The Georgian Group was also examining the historic pub for listed status prior to the fire.

‘Major questions’ over blaze

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has called for the building to be rebuilt ‘brick by brick' (Jacob King/PA Wire)

Staffordshire Police have said they are reviewing “all of the available evidence” into the blaze, which was tackled by 30 firefighters and was extinguished by Sunday morning.

Multiple reports on social media state that mounds of dirt were blocking access roads to the pub, with West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and night-time economy adviser Alex Claridge saying there were “major questions” over the cause of the fire.

In letters to South Staffordshire Council and the emergency services, the two men said they “make it clear we are not inferring” that The Crooked House was deliberately set alight, and said they were “intrigued” by the fact officers faced blocked access while trying to get to the scene.

An application had recently been made for the pub to receive listed status (Jacob King/PA Wire)

The two men wrote: “Whilst we do not yet know the cause of the fire or the outcome of any investigation being conducted by Staffordshire Police or Staffordshire Fire and Rescue, it is clear that we should not allow such a tragic act to be the end of The Crooked House.

“We therefore ask that you consider ensuring the property is rebuilt brick by brick (using as much original material as possible) before any further discussions about the future of the site take place.

“We are aware that the Crooked House has only very recently been sold by Marston’s to a private developer with the intention of the site being used for ‘alternative use’.

“However, our understanding is that any alternative use would have to be approved by your council’s planning department or committee, and so we would therefore ask you to strongly consider not allowing any alternative use and instead keeping this iconic location as a pub.”

Locals have described the demolition as a ‘tragedy’ (Matthew Cooper/PA Wire)

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Mr Street added: “We believe that great pubs have immense cultural and historical value here in the West Midlands – and we should be taking steps to protect and preserve their heritage.

“The reaction of so many of you to the tragic fire at The Crooked House tells us we’re not alone. We’re on it.”

A petition has received over 11,000 signatures with the aim of “restoring this piece of history” and restoring the pub to its former glory.