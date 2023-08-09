Independent TV
01:10
Crooked House: Heartbroken locals lament destruction of Britain’s ‘wonkiest pub’
More than 100 locals gathered near the rubble of the Crooked House in Dudley on Tuesday, 8 August, to lament the historic pub’s destruction.
The well-known 18th-century pub was extensively damaged by a fire on Saturday evening and was later demolished.
South Staffordshire Council is investigating potential breaches of the law over the total demolition of the pub.
A former landlord of the pub, Tom Catton, said his life would have been very different without the Crooked House.
“It means so much to us this place. This is where I met [my wife.] I proposed to her here,” he said.
