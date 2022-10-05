Father-of-two killed in ‘ruthless execution’ as police release CCTV of suspects

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A father-of-two has been shot dead in a “calculated and ruthless execution”, police have said as they released CCTV footage of two suspects.

Sean Fox was approached and killed by masked gunmen while drinking in a sports club in Belfast over the weekend.

The shooters were only inside the premise for around 21 seconds to carry out the “cold-blooded act” in front of others, police said.

Investigators have now released CCTV of the two suspects entering and fleeing Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on Sunday afternoon.

They are seen walking into the venue in west Belfast with masks covering their faces and hoods over their heads.

Seconds later, the two suspects are seen running as they fled the sports club on Suffolk Road.

The gunmen entered the premise shortly before 2.30pm and made their way past several people until they got to Mr Fox, a married father-of-two who was a regular visitor to the club, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said the victim was “singled out as he sat enjoying a drink in a busy function room”.

“He was shot multiple times by both gunmen. At one point, both gunmen stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor,” he said.

“This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution. It was carried out in broad daylight and in the presence of others.”

DS Corrigan said the venue is a popular sports club that is widely used by families with young children.

“The gunmen fired 20 bullets and we have identified multiple strike marks. Anyone in that room or indeed nearby, could have been killed or seriously injured on Sunday,” he said.

“This cold-blooded act has taken a man’s life. It has left a family bereft, and many others in the local community shocked. This barbaric act has no place in any society.”

The gunmen fled the scene along Suffolk Road towards Gweedore Gardens, police said.

Crimestoppers, an independent charity, has announced a £20,000 reward for anonymous information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.

PSNI have also appealed for anyone with information, including those in the social club or surrounding area on Sunday afternoon, to come forward. They have also asked anyone who saw the suspects to come forward.

The shooting took place at Donegal Celtic Football Club in west Belfast (PA)

One suspect is a man of athletic build and was wearing a blue hooded-top, a baseball cap, a dark face covering, dark trousers and shoes, as well as two-toned gloves that were pale on top and dark on the bottom.

The other suspect is also a man of athletic build. He was wearing a light hooded top with three red lines down the arms, a baseball cap, a green face covering, dark trousers and shoes, as well as similar two-toned gloves.

Anyone with information can contact police online. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or via its website.