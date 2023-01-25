Killer son who stabbed his ‘abusive’ father 30 times in fatal attack is jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who stabbed his father to death after alleged sexual abuse has been jailed for 10 years.

Sean Maurice, 31, plunged a knife 30 times into the back and chest of Paul Maurice, 52, in a frenetic attack at the family home in Bromley, south-east London on the evening of September 14, 2021.

Father-of-one Sean fled the scene, running through the back gardens or nearby homes before ending up on the roof of a garden shed, before being apprehended by police.

He told officers: “I’ve got nothing to lose. You lot are trying to arrest me because I beat up my dad who abused me, he raped me... and you want to arrest me? What kind of f** justice is that?”

The 31-year-old admitted manslaughter and, following a trial at the Old Bailey, was acquitted of murder today. Judge Dennis Watson KC sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

The court heard the victim had been a “dreadful father” and in mitigation, it was said on Maurice’s behalf that he had “borne the brunt” of his father’s mistreatment but still wished he had not killed him.

Outlining the facts earlier, Mr Emlyn Jones said the alarm was raised by the victim’s next-door neighbours in Bromley, south-east London.

Paul Maurice called on his neighbours for help after he was attacked at home (PA)

Severely injured and covered in blood, Mr Maurice had desperately called on them for help.

The couple found him shirtless and slumped on their doorstep, saying his son had attacked him and he did not want to die.

As he was being treated by emergency services, a police officer asked him who was responsible and he replied: “Sean.”

Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.56pm. Mr Emlyn Jones had told jurors there was no issue that Maurice had killed his father.

The defendant admitted manslaughter, claiming he lost control after a confrontation with his father.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts today are with the family who have been devastated by the events of that night.

“We know that Sean’s relationship with his father was a difficult one and had been for many years, however the level of violence used here was shocking and can never be justified.

“I am grateful to my team of officers who have worked so diligently in what was a very complex investigation.”

Additional reporting by PA