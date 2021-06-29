A man has been charged with the murder of Sergeant Matt Ratana, the officer fatally shot at police station in Croydon in September 2020.

Louis de Zoysa, 23, of Banstead, Surrey, is also charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

He has been in hospital with a “stable, non-life threatening condition” under police guard since the incident.

The Metropolitan Police said investigators had been in “close liaison” with the Crown Prosecution Service over De Zoysa’s condition.

De Zoysa is due to appeal via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Recent changes to his medical condition led to the decision to charge him, the force said, while Sgt Ratana’s partner and son have been updated with the latest developments to the case.

More follows...