Girl, 16, sexually assaulted on bus as police release image in CCTV appeal
Teenager was targeted as she moved to alight from double-decker in Hounslow, London
Police have releaed an image of a man they want to speak to after a 16-year-old girl was subjected to a sexual assault on a bus in London.
The incident happened just after 4pm on Tuesday 19 April after the teenager boarded the 222 bus on Bell Road in Hounslow.
The girl took a seat on the top deck shortly before a man boarded and sat next to her.
The man was described as approximately 5ft 5in tall, of chubby build and wearing a dark coloured baseball cap and mustard coloured T- shirt, officers said.
He sexually assaulted the girl as she went to leave the bus around 15 minutes later, police say.
On Tuesday, Metropolitan Police released an image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “If you recognise the male in this picture, or have any information that could assist this investigation, please contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 5408/11JUL22. “Alternatively, you can provided information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
