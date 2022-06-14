Sex attacker foiled by have-a-go hero who pelted him with rocks

A have-a-go hero foiled an “extremely misogynistic” sex predator as he tried to attack a 16-year-old girl by pelting him with rocks, a court has heard.

Theresa Locke pelted Oluwaseun Oseni with stones after she saw him partially clothed and laying on top of a young student in Maidstone, Kent.

Jailing him, the judge said it was another example of why women may not feel safe going out at night.

The teenager was waiting for a taxi in the early hours of 21 August, 2021, when Oseni grabbed her around the waist, then took hold of her throat as he pushed her against some shutters.

Ms Locke, who was working in the taxi office, heard the victim’s screams and tried to intervene, but Oseni punched her in the face, breaking her glasses and leaving her with a black eye.

The court heard he had dragged the young girl to a car park at the back of the building in Maidstone’s Pudding Lane, where he started to sexually assault her after puling her to the ground.

Ms Locke then single-handedly tackled the drunken fork-lift driver, hurling rocks and stones at him.

After being struck in the face, she carried on shouting until others, including a security guard, joined in to help and they pulled Oseni off his victim, then ushered the teenager to safety inside the taxi office and locked the door.

Even then, Oseni rushed to the front of the building and banged aggressively on the window, hammering at the pane and staring as police were summoned before leaving the area. Officers later found the attacker slumped on a bench “unconscious, snotty and dribbling”.

Oseni, of Orpington in southeast London, was later charged with sexual assault and two counts of actual bodily harm. At Maidstone Crown Court on 8 June he was jailed for three years after admitting both charges.

Some taxi rank staff were so shocked by the incident two members quit and a security guard was left upset because he had been unable to keep the victim safe.

Judge Robert Lazarus thanked Ms Locke for showing “great bravery” and the victim “for her strength and resilience” during the court process.

He added: “There have been so many reports of late where women and girls feel they are not safe out at night on their own. This will not do.”

Judge Lazarus said Oseni had “tried to hide behind the alcohol”, yet he was able to use considerable strength to push and pull his victim.

He added: “This court endlessly sees day after day what people do under intoxication ... and this is not what we see as a result of intoxication.

“This is done by a person with a propensity to commit sexual violence against women and is misogynistic in the extreme.”

Ann Tayo, defending Oseni, told the court that when he was shown footage of the incident her client was “shocked and horrified” by his actions.

She added: “I would like to apologise on behalf of the defendant for what clearly was an horrific nightmare.”

Ms Tayo said Oseni initially believed his drinks during a night out had been spiked, but the court heard there was no supporting toxicological evidence.

PC Lucy Edworthy, of Kent Police, said after the defendant was jailed: “Oseni is a predatory and violent individual who saw the opportunity to target a young girl while she was trying to get home.

“He is undoubtedly a danger to women and girls and the people who halted his attack should be congratulated for their actions.

“I would also like to commend the victim and her family for courageously assisting us to bring this criminal to justice.”

