Woman sexually assaulted by ‘unconscious’ man on park bench she tried to help

A woman was sexually assaulted by a man she tried to help after she found him ‘unconscious’ on a park bench, police say.

The victim was walking through Vale Park, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire at 8.20pm on Monday 2 October when she saw a man who was seemingly out cold.

She approached the man to rouse him, but when he awoke he dragged her to a nearby tree where he pinned her down and touched her inappropriately, Thames Valley Police said.

A member of the public intervened but the attacker ran off towards the high street in the direction of Tring Round roundabout.

Police have now released an e-fit image following the incident. The man is described as 40-years-old, Asian or Arabic, over 6ft tall, of medium build and with a trimmed, black beard. He was wearing a black leather jacket and a black beanie hat.

Vale Park, Aylesbury where the attack took place (Google Maps)

Police are appealing to the public to find any witnesses who might have seen the man fitting the description.

Detective Sergeant Simon Nelmes, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I understand this sexual assault may cause some concern but please be assured we are investigating it as a priority.

“I am appealing for anyone who recognises the individual depicted by this e-fit to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230442936.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”