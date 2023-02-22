For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman obsessed with serial killers who brutally killed her boyfriend lived in a home with paintings of murderers on the walls surrounded by weapons.

Shaye Groves was sentenced today after she slit Frankie Fitzgerald’s throat before stabbing him in the chest 17 times at her home in Havant, Hampshire, in July 2022.

Hampshire Police has released pictures of Groves’ home - revealing an obsession with serial killers Myra Hindley and Peter Sutcliffe and a collection of knives, Viking axes and the Celtic dagger she used to kill Mr Fitzgerald, which she kept under her pillow or close to her bed.

Steven Perian KC, prosecuting, told the jury Groves acted out of jealousy after she thought that her victim had been messaging a 13-year-old girl on Facebook. The individual turned out to be 17.

Frankie Fitzgerald (Hampshire Police)

The 27-year-old killer was jailed for a minimum of 23 years at Winchester Crown Court, with judge Justice Kerr saying Groves was a “manipulative, possessive and jealous woman” in his sentencing.

He said she and Mr Fitzgerald’s relationship had a “dangerous dynamic” and was “marked by rough sex, cocaine and alcohol”.

Shaye Groves, 27, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday for slitting the throat of Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, before stabbing him 17 times in the chest in July last year (Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA) (PA Media)

“You lost your temper and acted upon impulse. You loved the man you killed and killed the man you loved,” he added.

The jury were told the pair shared a mutual interest in BDSM and a camera was set up in the defendant’s bedroom at her home in Havant, Hampshire, to record them having sex.

Below are images inside the home, shared with The Independent.

Groves also collected books about gangsters, including the notorious prisoner Charles Bronson in her coffin-shaped bookcase (Hampshire Police)

The police found a BB gun in Groves’ home (Hampshire Police)

She had kept it concealed in a drawer in her bedroom (Hampshire Police)

The dagger used to murder Fitzgerald was found in her Grove’s sink (Hampshire Police)

Shaye Groves’s bedroom showed framed pictures of serial killers including Myra Hindley, Rose West and Jeffrey Dahmer (Hampshire Police)

In a victim impact statement read in court, Mr Fitzgerald’s mother Rosanne described him as “the shining light - a kind a beautiful person”.His father Barry’s statement spoke of the family being “broken” by his killing.

“He had his life in front of him - this was snatched away. I’m not sure we’ll ever get over this.

The family of Frankie Fitzgerald have been praised for their “courage” after their son’s killer was jailed for life at Winchester Crown Court.

Speaking outside the court on Wednesday, Hampshire Constabulary DCI Rod Kenny said: “Shaye Groves was responsible for the shocking and sustained attack that tragically resulted in Frankie’s death.

“We are pleased with the jury’s verdict and the sentence will ensure that Groves spends a significant period in time in prison for what she has done.

“Nothing can fill the void that has been left in the lives of those who knew Frankie and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and loved ones.

“We would like to praise their courage and hope that this sentence will in some way deliver the justice they deserve.”