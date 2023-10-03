Boy, 13, admits killing grandmother by running her over in own car

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage boy has admitted killing a grandmother by running her over her in her own car.

Marcia Grant, 60, died outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on April 5.

The youngster, who was 12 at the time of the death and cannot be named, was due to go on trial this week accused of murder.

But on Tuesday he pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to causing Mrs Grant’s death by dangerous driving and this was accepted by prosecutors.

The judge, Mrs Justice May, said the boy will be sentenced on December 1.

Floral tributes left outside a house on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, Sheffield, following the death of Marcia Grant (Dave Higgens/PA) (PA Wire)

At the time her family released a statement, saying: “Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.

“Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit.”

At a previous hearing, the teenager dressed in a light-brown hooded tracksuit, gazed around the court as the lawyers discussed the case, occasionally leaning back and putting his hands behind his head.

At one point he yawned and was also told by one of the officers accompanying him to take his feet down from the front wall of the dock.

A number of floral tributes had been left outside the property which had police tape across the driveway.

One message read: “I’m so sorry for your loss.

“She was a beautiful soul.”