Boy, 12, in court charged with murder of ‘dedicated’ grandmother hit by car

Family describe Marcia Grant as a ‘warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother’

Matt Mathers
Saturday 08 April 2023 12:30
Marcia Grant died after she was hit by a car in the Greenhill area of Sheffield

Marcia Grant died after she was hit by a car in the Greenhill area of Sheffield

(PA Media)

A 12-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of murdering a 60-year-old “pillar of her community” who was hit by a car in Sheffield.

Marcia Grant was fatally injured on Wednesday evening in the Greenhill area.

The boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, appeared at Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday charged with murdering the grandmother and possessing a bladed article.

He stood in the glass-fronted dock flanked by two security officers during the 30-minute hearing, speaking to confirm his identity and smiling occasionally.

The youngster, who was wearing a dark blue jumper over an open-necked light blue shirt and blue trousers, was ordered to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was remanded into secure accommodation after the court appearance.

Ms Grant’s family paid tribute to the 60-year-old on Friday, saying she was a “pillar of her community”.

The statement said: “Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.

“Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit.

“We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are under way and the family try to come to terms with this enormous loss.”

Reporting by Press Association.

