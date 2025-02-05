Boy, 15, charged with Sheffield school murder of teenager Harvey Willgoose

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose, who was stabbed to death at a school in Sheffield.

Harvey died after an incident at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road, at about 12.17pm on Monday.

A 15-year-old boy, who remains unnamed, has been charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and affray. He is due to appear before Sheffield Youth Court today.

Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service Yorkshire and Humberside, Chris Hartley, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed a file of evidence from South Yorkshire Police.

“We have authorised South Yorkshire Police to charge a 15-year-old with murder in relation to the death of Harvey Willgoose, 15, at All Saints Catholic High School on 3 February. He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and one count of affray.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that the youth has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Harvey’s family returned to visit the school on Tuesday where flowers, balloons and cards had been left for the popular pupil.

They released a statement after the visit via South Yorkshire Police which said: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, ‘Harvey Goose’. Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again.

“We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and most importantly, a best friend to all. Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man.

They concluded: “At this difficult time we ask you to please respect our privacy as we grieve as a family.”

The week before, the school had gone into lockdown after “threats of violence” were made between pupils, parents were told on January 29.

Steve Davies, the chief executive of the St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Trust that runs the secondary school, called Harvey an “invaluable part of the school community” and said that the loss was under “the most shocking and tragic circumstances.”

A Mass will be held for Harvey at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Handsworth, at 10am on Saturday.

More to follow...