A Euromillions winner has paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend who is believed to have been shot dead on New Year’s Eve after allegedly taunting gang rivals.

Jane Park, the Edinburgh EuroMillions lottery winner, said she is “devastated” after a man, understood to be her former partner Marc Webley, 38, was gunned down outside the Anchor Inn pub in Granton, Edinburgh just before midnight on Monday.

He was convicted of being involved in a gangland shooting in 2005.

Ms Park posted on her Instagram story: “I can’t believe I’m writing this, we spoke yesterday.

Jane Park (right), the Edinburgh EuroMillions lottery winner, said she is ‘devastated’ after her former partner Marc Webley (left) was gunned down (Jane Park/Instagram)

“If I could cuddle you again and tell you everything is going to be OK I would give anything to do it, Marc.

“The months we spent together, you taught me some valuable things in life and I’ll never ever forget you.

“I am absolutely devastated.

“The best bed for you is up there My Handsome.”

Ms Park, who won £1 million on the EuroMillions when she was 17 in 2013, was reportedly in a relationship with Webley until last month.

Others paying tribute to Webley included his brother Don Webley, who posted a picture of him on Facebook on New Year’s Day.

Police Scotland said the incident appeared to be targeted as it launched a murder investigation and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The force, which has not officially released the dead man’s name, added that a second man, 39, is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Webley was at the pub celebrating with friends before being shot in the gang-related attack, according to the Daily Record.

Just days beforehand, the newspaper reported that Webley posted footage of himself, in response to an alleged attempt on his life involving a car mounting the pavement to mow him down.

In one video, Webley is seen walking and carrying a bag as he says: “What's in the man bag? Come and find out. Come and get it. Tick, tick, boom,” before laughing.

In another video, Webley is seen singing in a pub, smiling and wearing a Christmas-themed “ho ho ho” T-shirt. He then says: “Do I look scared? Never. Yous all looked up to me, your boss looked up to me. Remember that?”

He added: “One more word – I've said a dozen. You're a chicken. Ahh, you wish your brothers were violent like mine.”

Webley mentions other gangland figures, including Trainspotting T2 star Bradley Welsh, who was shot dead outside his home in 2019. He laughs as he says said: “RIP Brad Welsh. Shot to the heid.”

Detective Superintendent Graham Grant said: “This is believed to have been a targeted incident and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of both men involved.

“Inquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened, and while officers have already gathered CCTV and spoken to various people who were in the area at the time, I’d urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to us to come forward.

“In particular if anyone has private CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam of the Granton Crescent/Road area around the time of the incident, please bring it to our attention.

“This incident will undoubtedly have caused concern in the local community and officers will be carrying out extra patrols of the area and I’d like to reassure the public that everything possible is being done to trace whoever is responsible.”

In 2005, Webley and James Tant were each sentenced to 11 years at Glasgow High Court for attempted murder in Edinburgh earlier that year. Webley, who was 19 at the time, shot another man in Granton in what was described as a failed gangland hit.