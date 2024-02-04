Man, 50, dies after being shot in the face in attack at Merseyside flat

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died following a days-long battle for survival after being shot in the face during an attack at a flat in Liverpool, police have said.

He was flown to hospital in an air ambulance with a serious gunshot wound to his face, after the shooting in Old Swan at around 4:30pm on Monday.

The man died six days later on Sunday afternoon, Merseyside Police said. His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Shay Walker, aged 25, of Stoneycroft, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, Merseyside Police said.

He is due to appear at Wirral Remand Court on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Jason Pye said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the victim who has sadly died today. Although a man has been charged, our investigation is ongoing and we are still appealing for anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch.

“We understand that every single incident is one too many, and I would like to reassure everyone that we are doing everything we can to remove guns from our communities and are determined and relentless in our pursuit to prevent such violent offences and the use of firearms.

“We use every piece of legislation and focus our resources towards removing weapons from our streets and target those willing to use them. This includes the use of Dispersal Zones, Public Space Protection Orders, Criminal Behaviour Orders and, when necessary and proportionate, our stop and search powers.

“We simply will not tolerate the use of firearms in Merseyside, and will relentlessly pursue anyone who uses them to cause fear and harm in the heart of our communities.”

The fatal shooting took place at a flat on Haslingden Close, police said.

More follows...