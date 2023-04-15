Teenager, 17, dies after shooting in north London as murder probe launched

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A teenager has died after being shot in north London as police launched a murder investigation to find his killer.

Tyler McDermott, 17, was found suffering from a gunshot injury in Norman Road, Tottenham at around 4.20am on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition. He died on Friday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police has issued an urgent appeal for information after a “large group of people” were at the scene at the time of the shooting.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said: “It is vital that we hear from anyone who was in the area of the shooting, who heard or saw anything suspicious.

“We know that there was a large group of people there at the time. Please do the right thing and come forward. We are waiting to speak with you.”

A crime scene remains in place. No arrests have been made.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, head of policing in Haringey, said: “My thoughts are with Tyler’s family following the tragic loss of another young life.

“You will continue to see an enhanced police presence in the area, and I would encourage local residents to speak with my officers if they have any concerns.

“We will be supporting our colleagues as they investigate this murder, and will do whatever we can to find those responsible. Tackling violence needs the support of communities, and together we can meet this head on.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 883/13Apr or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.