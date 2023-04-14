✕ Close Gunman’s mother and co-workers call 911 during Louisville mass shooting

The gunman behind the Louisville bank shooting will be tested posthumously for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), his father has said.

Connor Sturgeon’s family have said he suffered from “mental health challenges” but showed no warning signs of what he planned to do before he carried out the shooting at the Old National Bank on Monday.

Chilling 911 calls have been released of terrified bank employees reporting the shooting.

In one of the calls, a woman speaks in hushed tones as she says she is hiding in a closet from the gunman. Multiple gunshots ring out in the background as the dispatcher urges her to “stay quiet”.

The mother of mass shooter Connor Sturgeon, 25, also called 911 saying that her son “currently has a gun and is heading toward” the bank.

The 911 calls were released on Wednesday as the victims were remembered at a vigil in the city.

Hundreds gathered to honour the five victims killed in the attack – Josh Barrick, 40; Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; Juliana Farmer, 57; and Deanna Eckert, 57 – and call for action to tackle gun violence.