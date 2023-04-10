A shooting was reported at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky (Screenshot / WAVE News)

An active shooting is under investigation in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, with “multiple casualties” reported.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) put out a Twitter alert about an “incident” on the 300 block of East Main Street near Slugger Field just before 9am local time on Monday.

The public was warned to stay away from the area as it is an active scene.

“We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties,” LMPD wrote in a second tweet.

The shooting reportedly began at Old National bank.

Few details are known at this time about the circumstances or possible suspects.

Police are expected to address the media with an update near the scene soon.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed the street devoid of pedestrians but filled with countless law enforcement vehicles - including special agents from the FBI’s Louisville branch.