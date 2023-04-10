Louisville shooting - live: ‘Multiple casualties’ in active incident at Kentucky bank by Slugger Field
LMPD reported active incident reported near Slugger Field just before 9am Monday
An active shooting is under investigation in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, with “multiple casualties” reported.
The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) put out a Twitter alert about an “incident” on the 300 block of East Main Street near Slugger Field just before 9am local time on Monday.
The public was warned to stay away from the area as it is an active scene.
“We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties,” LMPD wrote in a second tweet.
The shooting reportedly began at Old National bank.
Few details are known at this time about the circumstances or possible suspects.
Police are expected to address the media with an update near the scene soon.
Photos and videos posted to social media showed the street devoid of pedestrians but filled with countless law enforcement vehicles - including special agents from the FBI’s Louisville branch.
Kentucky Governor to visit Louisville after shooting
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will visit Louisville after a reported mass shooting incident on early Monday.
What we know about the Louisville shooting
An active shooter situation has been reported at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.
The Louiville Metro Police Department tweeted at 8.53am on Monday that “we are aware of the reported incident in the 300 block of East Main St. in Louisville. Once information becomes available we will advise. Please stay away from this area”.
Mayor Craig Greenberg added that “there is an active police situation downtown. Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice. We will provide information as soon as possible”.
At 9.27am, police added on Twitter that “we are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties”.
