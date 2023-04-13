The mother of the Louisville shooter called 911 to inform them of her son’s plan to shoot up a bank ahead of the attack in which five people lost their lives.

Louisville police released the audio of the 911 calls made by the co-workers of gunman Connor Sturgeon and his mother.

“He’s never hurt anyone. He’s a really good kid,” she told the dispatcher.

“We don’t even own guns. I don’t know where he would’ve gotten a gun. I don’t know what to do. I need your help,” she said.

