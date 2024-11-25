Girl, 8, and man seriously injured in double shooting in west London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An eight-year-old girl and a man have been seriously injured in a shooting, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The child and the man, aged 34, were rushed to hospital after they were shot in Southern Row, Ladbroke Grove, just after 5.30pm on Sunday.

The girl’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said, and officers are awaiting an update on the man’s condition.

A 32-year-old woman was taken to hospital as a precaution but was not injured.

Superintendent Owen Renowden said: “This is an appalling incident that has left two people seriously injured, including a young girl who thankfully is in a stable condition this morning.

“I am appealing to the public who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting. Did you hear any gunshots around 5.30pm yesterday evening? Did you see anyone fleeing from the area?

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information surrounding this incident. Your information matters, no matter how insignificant you may think it is.”

Witnesses can contact police on 101 giving the reference CAD5238/24NOV or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online to remain anonymous.

More follows on this breaking news story...